The Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes So You Can Say Goodbye to That Pooper Scooper Life

Pal’s Restaurant officially closed June 30, but it hosted family and friends for a farewell evening July 1. There were no tears while this reporter was there but plenty of nostalgia and gratitude, along with some sadness. For owner Ronny Ware, it was still a work night, in the midst of lots of greetings. There was no ordering off the menu – rather, as promised, the kitchen cooked up a bunch of food and put it out buffet style for people to enjoy. But there was Ware, making sure there were enough sternos under the trays to keep the food warm – but not too hot.