Exclusive: Star Trek Plans To Have Captain Kirk Meet Captain Kirk
Over the decades, Star Trek has introduced a lot of ideas to the screen. In season two of the original series, the writers introduced the idea of the Mirror Universe, and we met an evil Mirror Kirk. It wasn’t the first time we’d met another version of the Captain. It’s one of the ways we got to know Kirk so well, seeing other iterations of him. All this time later, we have multiple new Star Trek series coming to streaming and the JJ Abrams universe on the big screen. Doesn’t it seem like the time for things to get a bit weirder? Paramount is counting on you to agree.www.giantfreakinrobot.com