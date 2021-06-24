Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Dixie, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized flooding is possible. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Inland Dixie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DIXIE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms, one near Fowlers Bluff, and the other near Cross City, both moving south at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to torrential rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Locations impacted include Cross City, Suwannee, Shamrock, Cross City Airport, Old Town, Eugene, Yellow Jacket and Fanning Springs.