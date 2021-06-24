Cancel
Clark County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:53:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Clark FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 147 PM PDT, Heavy rain continues in the eastern portions of the Las Vegas Valley near Frenchman Mountain, Sunrise Mountain and Nellis AFB due to thunderstorms. The public as reported minor flooding in Sunrise Manor. Rapid increases in area washes can be expected. The Flamingo Wash at Nellis has risen to 7.5 feet. Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, Henderson, Green Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, Anthem, East Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, Silverado Ranch, and Seven Hills.

alerts.weather.gov
