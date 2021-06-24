Preliminary hearing set in Kenosha County bar shooting
KENOSHA (AP) -- A judge has set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar. Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting in the village of Somers. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.fox11online.com