Kenosha, WI

Preliminary hearing set in Kenosha County bar shooting

By The Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA (AP) -- A judge has set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar. Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Vinson, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting in the village of Somers. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

