Sex Molester Of Wife’s Little-Girl Relatives In Cathedral City Faces Prison Sentence
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Thousand Palms man convicted of molesting two of his wife’s underage relatives more than a decade ago in Cathedral City. Following one day of deliberations last month, jurors found John Clement Williams, 55, guilty of six counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and found true six sentence-enhancing allegations of committing sex offenses on multiple victims.mynewsla.com