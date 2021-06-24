Cancel
College Sports

Trevion Williams announces return to Purdue

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 18 days ago
Trevion Williams announced his return to Purdue via Twitter. Photo taken from his announcement tweet. Photo Provided

He's back.

Trevion Williams officially announced his return to Purdue basketball via a Thursday evening tweet.

"I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks," Williams said in a Thursday evening press release about his time in the NBA draft pool. "The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible."

The now-senior forward declared for the 2021 NBA draft in mid-April, posting his decision to declare while retaining his college eligibility to his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The forward became one of the more experienced players on a young Purdue roster last season. Williams started 26 games and played 28 this season as the team's starting center, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 15.5 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Williams ended last season with in an electrifying fashion, logging two straight double-doubles and totaling 40 points and 27 rebounds between the Big Ten Tournament matchup against Ohio State and Purdue's first NCAA Tournament matchup against North Texas.

His performance earned him a spot on the all-Big Ten team and as one of the five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award, given to college basketball's top center.

Williams returns as a likely starter at center, taking the place of sophomore center Zach Edey. Edey played in 28 games last season behind Williams, averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 14.7 minutes.

The news comes just days after the announcement of two Purdue finalists in the USA under-19 Olympic roster: Guard Jaden Ivey and forward-commit Caleb Furst, according to USA Basketball. Edey was sent an invitation to try out for Canada's U-19 team in mid-June, according to Sports Illustrated.

With Williams' announcement, all five players in Purdue's 2020-21 late-season starting lineup is set to return, according to Sports Reference. The Boilermakers have had two players enter the transfer portal since last season's end: senior forward Aaron Wheeler and junior center Emmanuel Dowuona.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

