Florida ranks 2nd highest in new economic outlook analysis

The news that, as of July 1, several cities in very liberal Alameda County have increased their sales tax rate to a staggering 10.75%, got us thinking about how many of California’s recent tax hikes have been regressive. In fact, despite the claim that progressives like to “tax the rich,” many of the big tax hikes seen in the state — both at the state and local level — fall disproportionately on the working poor and lower middle class.