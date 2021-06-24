Cancel
Florida State

Florida ranks 2nd highest in new economic outlook analysis

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida finished second in a study by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) that examined the 50 states’ economic outlooks based on 15 policy measures. The economic outlook ranking for Florida examined such variables as top marginal personal income tax rate (0 percent) and top marginal corporate income tax rate (4.5 percent). Other measures examined include property and sales tax burdens, existence of estate or inheritance taxes, debt service as a percentage of tax revenue and the number of public employees per 10,000 people.

