Miami, FL

FIU professor: Collapsed Surfside building showed signs of subsidence in ‘90s

By Chrystian Tejedor
fiu.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area where a building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla. showed signs of land subsidence in the 1990s, according to space-based radar data analyzed by an FIU professor. The 2020 study conducted by FIU Institute of Environment Professor Shimon Wdowinski identified the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium as the one place on the east side of the barrier island where land subsidence was detected from 1993 to 1999. But land subsidence in and of itself likely would not cause a building’s collapse, according to Wdowinski, an expert in space geodesy, natural hazards and sea level rise.

news.fiu.edu
