Which free agents still on the market could the Carolina Panthers look to acquire to boost obvious problem areas ahead of training camp?. The Carolina Panthers could still use some help at certain positions to further boost their chances of attaining something notable from the 2021 season. Matt Rhule has a young, dynamic set of players to lean on after another busy offseason of recruitment. But whether this inexperience will come back to haunt them at critical moments cannot be determined until we see them on the gridiron in a competitive environment.