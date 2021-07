Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our rundown home, with a great location, only a short walk to the nearby beach, was bought with the intention of a quick flip by my hubby, a builder, after his first marriage had broken down. The home had great bones but was seriously lacking personality. But then he tried “online dating for 50 plus” and along came me. I sold my cottage down south, moved in, married him, and we promptly set about creating our love nest. Ten years later, here we are. Bliss.