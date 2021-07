A Merrimac woman told police she was woken up by a man with a knife inside her home on Saturday night, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The man allegedly entered the woman's home on Hillside Avenue around 11:10 p.m. threatened her with the knife and assaulted her, spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in a statement. The woman was able to escape from her house and call police from a neighbors, according to Kimball, who said the man was gone from the house when police arrived.