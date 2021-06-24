Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Bike Night 2021 – Another Shining Night @ Sickies! (GALLERY)

By Bromo
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather forecast for June 23rd, 2021 was just plain HOT - possible record highs - Mother Nature took it easy on us with some mild breezy conditions and threatening clouds (a raindrop or two actually fell) - Still, all the bikes came out in their glory - We had the cornhole game set up, Hanna and Marissa from Sickies were serving drinks outside and of course the bike enthusiasts were slowly walking around checking out the beautiful bikes. We gave away a much-coveted pair of tickets to see Foreigner at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday.

965thefox.com

Comments / 0

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, ND
Bismarck, ND
Cars
City
Mandan, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
Mandan, ND
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Gallery#Sickies Garage#Haider Glass Specialties#Jack Daniel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

August 1: “Celebrate My Ride” – Come Out For The Sweet Cars!

Are you looking for a perfect day to bring your whole family out to an event that has everything? I have the answer for you - August 1st - Century High School the place - 10 am - 4 pm - this will be a day full of beautiful cars, motorcycles, good food, and so much more. This event is combined with education, activities, vendors, food trucks, and more. Kicking off at 10 AM with the singing of the national anthem by Savannah Benz, it’s non-stop activity until 4 PM. In addition to all the great cars and activities, the ND National Guard and will be on site along with the national director of S.A.D.D., Rick Birt.
96-5 The Fox

Sports Fantasies Never Die – Bismarck Larks Rock! (VIDEO)

Have you ever had a fantasy come true? Something you remember dreaming about for a long, LONG time? For instance, when I was 12 years old, I dreamed of hitting a grand slam with 2 outs to go in the bottom of the 6th inning to WIN the league championship - I came kind of close - (sort of)
96-5 The Fox

(PICTURES) How Did Giant Goldfish Invade a Minnesota Lake?

Did you know that pet goldfish are considered an invasive species in the wild?. On July 9, the City of Burnsville, Minnesota posted a few pictures of some giant goldfish that were caught during a fish survey on Keller Lake. According to the Facebook post, goldfish have been spotted in the lake over recent years. But how did pet goldfish end up running rampant on Keller Lake?
96-5 The Fox

A Three-Wheeler In Bismarck Quenches Your Thirst!

My oh my have times changed. Modern-day conveniences have become state of the art now! I remember thinking how awesome it was when the ability to have someone deliver groceries to your home first came about. So now get ready to relax and plan your next event. Whether it is an elaborate backyard wedding or maybe just a simple get-together with some friends - Bubbles and Brews ND is a perfect addition to whatever you are planning. According to KFYR-TV Bubbles and Brews ND is a hosted bar, which means the party planner pays the bills. It has seven taps that can serve a mix of anything from beer, wine, craft cocktails, or even mocktails for events with underage guests like prom.
96-5 The Fox

4th Of July Weekend In Bis-Man

What are you most excited for over the 4th of July weekend? The Mandan rodeo and the 4th of July parade have always been staples to Bismarck-Mandan and the local area. It's a long standing tradition for people to go to the rodeo and then afterwards stay for the fireworks. After people watch the Mandan rodeo fireworks they usually shoot their own off. This year, unfortunately, it will be different because people can't shoot off fireworks due to the drought.
96-5 The Fox

When Was The Last Time You Hung Out With Salem Sue?

I've been living in Bismarck now for almost a year and a half, literally, the day after I settled in, COVID-19 arrived. Now I'm not going to use that as an excuse for NOT seeing all the wonderful places there are so close to us - I'm just so lazy sometimes. However, just last week I owe a huge thanks to Golf Etc, our sponsors of Fox's Free Friday Golf - We had a tee-time set-up last Friday at Red Trail Links in New Salem. Only like a half-hour drive from Mandan, on the way out there it was raining pretty heavy - thank God for that, since we could use a week straight of it.
96-5 The Fox

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
96-5 The Fox

Summit Silver Creek Offers A Brand New Sober Life.

The road to recovery from alcoholism and addiction is long and hard. There is no shortcut - Some may try and go through the motions, faking others and most importantly themself. Nothing in life is guaranteed, you can tell everyone that you are absolutely done, you've had your last drink, however, unless you surrender 100% you WILL continue to use and abuse until you fall even deeper towards that "Rock Bottom" - unfortunately, many will die without giving themselves a chance. I know from experience that I lived a life of failure, despair, guilt for many years - so many times I told myself "I could quit ANYTIME I wanted to". When I eventually tried, it was impossible - I was in my own hell - and when the shakes came and wouldn't go away, I knew my problem was real.
96-5 The Fox

Firefighter Combat Challenge Here In Bismarck July 8th,9th!

I'm pretty excited about this event coming up on July 8th and 9th in Bismarck. It is a sporting event that not only tests the ultimate fitness in endurance and strength, but it features our very own from right here in Bismarck/Mandan. There is a special part of this two-day event where our local heroes can register to compete. The Firefighter Combat Challenge is an amazing showcase that spotlights their competition in different areas that 99% of us have no clue just how valuable they are - and what the men and women who serve their community take on every day. The hours are 1 pm to 6 pm on Friday and 9 am to 4 pm Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center Parking Lot C - and it's absolutely FREE - The best RAW and REAL entertainment you will ever see.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Literally Your Last SHOT To Get FREE Foreigner Tickets!

All of Bismarck/Mandan is in a happy glow - Why? Because the band we have been waiting for is taking the stage at Bismarck Event Center tomorrow night. They have had to re-schedule several times, but as TRUE Foreigner fans, We've been waiting (feel free to sing along to "I've been waiting") for them to bring their talents to us. All this past week 96-5 the Fox has been giving away these tickets, and the phone lines have lit up big-time. Yesterday afternoon, I gave away the LAST pair while doing a Facebook Live drawing from entries through our Free 96-5 APP. Several people were totally bummed out that they lost out on their LAST chance -
96-5 The Fox

Your Future’s SO BRIGHT – ‘Heroes On The Green’ – July 9th!

I can't think of anything cooler than getting out and playing a round of golf and helping out with a great cause at the same time. Make sure you put this date in your calendar - July 9th - at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan - The 'Heroes On The Green' 2nd annual golf tournament benefiting Dakota Children's Advocacy Center. I had a chance to talk on the phone with Jane Link - Director of Development and Engagement - she's excited about this year's event - they have room for only two more teams - so don't hesitate - head to dakotacac.org/golf to register your team. It's only $100 per player - you can sign up as just a single or get a team together of four players - the price includes a round of golf and lunch. Sponsorship opportunities available – Your sponsorship will directly help the DCAC and children affected by abuse in our community.
96-5 The Fox

ZZ Top Plot Extensive 2021-22 North American Tour

ZZ Top will make their return to the road next month, kicking off an extensive North American tour that will run through early 2022. The Texas blues-rock trio will begin its trek, titled A Celebration of ZZ Top, on July 16 in Manchester, Iowa. They’ll play through the end of the year, then pick up again in April 2022 and conclude the tour on May 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. The band plans to add more dates to the itinerary.
96-5 The Fox

The Johnny Holm Band Parking Lot Party In Mandan

Looks like there will be some fireworks in the area over the fourth. Not the kind you light, but the kind you listen to. The Johnny Holm Band will be playing in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn and Suites on July 3rd for a 4th of July Eve celebration, sure to be an unforgettable Independence Day celebration.
96-5 The Fox

American Ninja Warrior Star Coming to North Dakota for Meet-and-Greet

Summer 2021 is off to a fun start with all these events. Summer 2021 is looking so much better than it did during the pandemic year. Instead of being forced to spend our time social distancing and toilet paper hoarding, we get to enjoy all the things we missed. We have some big events happening in North Dakota like concerts, fairs, and celebrity appearances!
96-5 The Fox

Show Your Support “Back The Blue Bash” June 28th! (VIDEO)

Making sure you save the date of June 28th! Mark that on your calendar and circle it 28 times! It is the "Back The Blue Bash" event taking place at the Sky Zone from 1 pm - 7 pm. This will be a terrific six-hour show of love for our heroes in blue! We can all thank Drazen Samardzic, the owner of Sky Zone Trampoline Park 5003 Ottawa Street for planning this - Drazen has a big-time superstar that will be there - his name is Tyler (Donut Boy) Carach, a 13-year old from Florida, who has gained national attention by traveling with his mom Sheena on a personal campaign to thank Law Enforcement one city at a time! Tyler may be packed in a little man's body, but his heart stands tall.
96-5 The Fox

Be A Part Of ‘The Great American Bike Race’ August 28th (VIDEO)

One of the things I love the most about North Dakota is how our community here in Bismarck/Mandan really rallies around special events, they gladly donate their time, their efforts, and people take pride in doing what they can to help out. One such day is scheduled for August 28th of this year, at the Bismarck Event Center. The Great American Bike Race! Check this out from Sanford Health:

Comments / 0

Community Policy