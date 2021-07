(CNN) — The US was already trying to deal with one headache in its hemisphere following the assassination of Haiti's President. Now it has a Cuba conundrum. The sudden and historic uprising on the communist island over the systemic suppression of freedom and an economic crisis, exacerbated by Covid-19 and US sanctions, seemed to catch the Biden administration on the hop. President Joe Biden had promised on the campaign trail to revive the Obama administration's policy of engaging Cuba and easing the decades-long US embargo, which was partially reimposed by President Donald Trump. But given all the crises churning around the world, it has yet to settle on a defined policy.