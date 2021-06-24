Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia among early commits for 3M Open in Blaine

After missing two of the first three majors this year, Rickie Fowler is looking forward to competing in The Open Championship. His game is looking pretty good, too. Fowler momentarily tied for the lead on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before dropping a shot late. He shot 68 to finish at 9 under par, which was one back of the overnight leaders when he signed his card. Though, he steadily lost ground as the day wore on.