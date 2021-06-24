Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine, MN

Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia among early commits for 3M Open in Blaine

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Officials with the 3M Open on Thursday announced some player commitments for the 2021 tournament, set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Michael Thompson will be back to defend his 2020 crown. The field will also feature five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, who is making his first appearance at the 3M Open. Also making their first start in Blaine is U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen, who is currently No. 12 in the World Golf Rankings. Another first-time player is 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, a Wisconsin native.

www.fox9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Blaine, MN
Sports
City
Blaine, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open#U S Open#Tpc Twin Cities#Pga Tour#Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 Rocket Mortgage: Rickie Fowler Rallies to Make Cut

Rickie Fowler was in real danger of missing another cut on the PGA Tour. But a front-nine rally on Friday in the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic saved Fowler’s day and got him to the weekend. Fowler has not had a great season on the PGA Tour....
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Where in the World has Rickie Fowler Gone?

Golf is quite the fickle sport, you and I both know this. It is the ultimate balance of one day you have it, next day you don’t. This goes for recreational players, amateurs, and the pros alike, including one of my favorites, Rickie Fowler. Remember about a decade or so...
GolfGolf Channel

Rickie Fowler finding form as he readies for major return at Open Championship

After missing two of the first three majors this year, Rickie Fowler is looking forward to competing in The Open Championship. His game is looking pretty good, too. Fowler momentarily tied for the lead on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before dropping a shot late. He shot 68 to finish at 9 under par, which was one back of the overnight leaders when he signed his card. Though, he steadily lost ground as the day wore on.
GolfPGA Tour

Dissecting the FedExCup chances of Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and others

A T8 finish at the PGA Championship and a T11 at the Memorial Tournament have Rickie Fowler trending up. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) With the season’s final major championship right around the corner, only seven PGA TOUR events remain before the beginning of the lucrative FedExCup Playoffs. Several postseason stalwarts find themselves in precarious spots with less than two months to go in the Regular Season.
GolfGolf.com

‘What a stupid game this is:’ Rickie Fowler tops 3-wood — to within 50 feet of pin

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, ahead of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, were asked if luck plays a part in winning a tournament. DeChambeau said yes. “People don’t realize how much luck plays a big factor,” he said. Reed said no. “The guy who wins the golf tournament usually gets a good break here or there that could make a difference, but a lot of the times I don’t feel like those are the reason why they win the golf tournaments,” he said.
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/5/21): Rickie Fowler Rev33 RF Proto irons

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 FedEx Cup Bubble Boys: Rickie Fowler

The FedEx Cup playoffs will be here before we know it and the jockeying for positions continues all season long. We’re taking a look at those close to the cut line for getting in the playoffs and the subject of this article is No. 118, Rickie Fowler. It’s been a...
Detroit, MIStamford Advocate

Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, top predictions from proven model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

For players like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Shane Lowry, the 2021 Open Championship is about adding another Claret Jug to their collection. For players like Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, this year's fourth major is about finding the career-defining major championship that has eluded them. Fowler enters the Open Championship 2021 full of confidence after finishing 11th or better in two of his last four starts.
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler voices displeasure on British Open protocols

After missing two of the past three majors, Rickie Fowler will be in the field for the 149th Open Championship that begins in eight days. But like a growing number of players, Fowler doesn’t sound ecstatic about the framework in place to compete for the claret jug. Last month the...
GolfNBC Sports

Sergio Garcia out; Olympic men’s golf field announced

The Tokyo Olympic men’s golf field was announced Tuesday, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday. The U.S. qualifying race was still in play going into the U.S. Open, but the results didn’t change the four qualifiers — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour to END ON-SITE COVID-19 TESTING at the 3M Open in July

The PGA Tour has confirmed it will stop required Covid-19 testing for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated participants commencing the week of the 3M Open on July 22. According to a memo, the PGA Tour is discontinuing weekly on-site testing, complimentary at-home testing, all pro-am testing and the stipend program that paid players when they had to withdraw from a tournament due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy