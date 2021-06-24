Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia among early commits for 3M Open in Blaine
MINNEAPOLIS - Officials with the 3M Open on Thursday announced some player commitments for the 2021 tournament, set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Michael Thompson will be back to defend his 2020 crown. The field will also feature five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, who is making his first appearance at the 3M Open. Also making their first start in Blaine is U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen, who is currently No. 12 in the World Golf Rankings. Another first-time player is 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, a Wisconsin native.