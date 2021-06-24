FAQ: What to know as Giants reopen Oracle Park to full capacity

Full capacity opening days didn’t disappoint for both Bay Area baseball teams competing for each other’s fans. The San Francisco Giants first opened at full capacity to a nice attendance of 36,928 excited fans on June 25th, 2021. Well, some might say that this number is slightly inflated due to it being the ‘Battle of the Bay”, it must be noted that the Oakland Athletics‘ first home game, June 29th, 2021, only attracted 4,739 fans in compassion. The disparity in attendance was enough to send A’s fans & me in the usual frenzy, some even going as far as to say the Giants couldn’t do any better attracting weekday attendance. This was far from the truth as the San Francisco Giants, on a weekday that wasn’t a holiday, attracted a paltry 18,785 fans against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6th, 2021, which I’m sure will trigger any A’s fan, but facts are facts.