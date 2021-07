Prince William and Prince Harry just reunited after months of tension for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in the Kensington Palace gardens, and naturally everyone was busy analyzing their body language. The brothers have been at odds since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties, but things have been extra tense since the couples' bombshell interview with Oprah. But! Despite everything going on behind the scenes in their relationship, William and Harry put aside their differences to prioritize honoring their late mother–though body language expert Judi James says a bit of tension was still present.