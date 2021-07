Marilyn Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away June 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Visitation with family is Wednesday, June 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.

Roland Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.