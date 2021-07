Stay in touch or be left out because Ohio State recruiting is a 24-hour, seven-day-per-week obsession. What’s the latest news as the Buckeyes build for the future? Get that and more Sunday through Thursday on Lettermen Row. Today we’re talking about Stanford stealing a Buckeyes target, the impact of Brian Hartline on Braylon James and two 2024 linebackers to pay attention to for Ohio State.