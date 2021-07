Danville, VA (WDBJ) - After experiencing top ten—even record-setting—wet weather two of the past three years, Danville has had a rough go of it in 2021. At the end of March, Danville sat comfortably a few inches above average on the year. However, since April 1, Danville has only received 3.00″ of rain. That is the driest the city has ever been during that stretch of time and nearly eight inches below what they should have seen.