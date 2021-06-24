Congressmen Introduce American Music Fairness Act to Compel Radio to Pay Royalties on Recorded Music

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, at VNUE (OTC: VNUE) we've been saying one of our primary missions is to protect songwriters, artists and others in the music industry, so they get their fair pay via royalties - fair meaning fair to the stakeholders, but also fair to the business owners. This not only involves music played in public spaces such as bars, restaurants and others in the "general licensing" space, but also with radio.