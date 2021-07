Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.