WaterTower Music will release the 33-track Seinfeld soundtrack album on Friday, the first time any music from the iconic comedy has been available outside of the context of the show. The music will include the familiar slap bass and synthesizer sounds that kicked off each episode during Jerry Seinfeld's opening monologue. “It was 30 years in the making,” Seinfeld composer Jonathan Wolff tells Variety with a laugh. He adds: “It struggled for the first few seasons. We were an accidental hit. We were busy getting episodes out, and nobody was thinking about the music. And that’s OK.”