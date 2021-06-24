Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire Signed On To His First Role In Years, And It's Awesome

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a project that aroused all kinds of speculation among fans of the arachnid. The theory that has the most presence on the Internet is that of SpiderVerse. In this context, characters of different dimensions would come together in the film. There are reasons to get excited: Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will return as villains from franchises prior to the current saga. Foxx will give life to Electro and Molina to Octopus. It is even confirmed that Doc Ock will pick up his story right where it left off in Spider-man 2.