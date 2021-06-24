Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 147 ‘Remaining Free Agents’

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. I say this quite a bit but things change so quickly in the NFL. Take for instance the AFC South quarterbacks. A year ago, Minshew Mania was running rampant throughout the league. Remember Bud Light offering fantasy players the chance for a season’s worth of Bud Light if they drafted Gardner Minshew in the first round? Talk about your lose-lose propositions. Minshew was unceremoniously benched halfway through the season and now will need to be traded if he is to become fantasy relevant anytime soon. Six months ago, Philip Rivers was throwing for 300 yards in a playoff game for the Indianapolis Colts. Now he is coaching a high school football team in Alabama. And more recently than the now-retired Rivers playing in an NFL playoff game, we all thought Deshaun Watson was as good a guy as he was a football player. So yeah, some stuff has changed.