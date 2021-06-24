Cancel
Five reasons BuzzFeed’s $1.5 billion SPAC deal is LOL

By Jennifer Saba
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - BuzzFeed has made a feature of combining things that ought not to go together. Articles and lists, for example. Serious journalism and annoying acronyms. Now the once-hot digital publisher is splicing together incompatibles on a grander scale, by merging its operations with a special purpose acquisition company. (Confused emoji)

Founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed was a force to be reckoned with. It shook up the media world with catchy quizzes, stuff about cats and advertising dressed up to look like content. Alongside that sits an ambitious global newsroom that recently won a prestigious Pulitzer Prize. BuzzFeed’s digital model, relying on Facebook and Twitter for distribution, was innovative. But its financials were nothing to ROFL about. Revenue growth missed projections; cost cuts ensued. (Sad face emoji)

On Thursday BuzzFeed agreed to a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, valuing it at $1.5 billion net of cash. But there are some obvious warning signs. One is that it’s also buying a streetwear firm called Complex Networks from Hearst and Verizon Communications for $300 million. LMAO! Another is that, unlike most SPAC deals, there’s no supporting equity investment from big-name capital providers like BlackRock. Instead, the deal includes $150 million in financing in the form of a convertible note – a type of security that typically gets treated better than ordinary shareholders. 890 5th Avenue says that’s actually better, because it means BuzzFeed has satisfied the rigors of debt investors. (Crying with laughter emoji)

The company’s revenue forecasts are aggressive too. BuzzFeed estimates that sales will more than double from $425 million in 2019 to over $1 billion in 2024. BuzzFeed intends to make acquisitions to build scale, but with some 38 million unique users, it can’t compare in heft to technology giants Facebook and Alphabet’s Google, with which it competes for advertisers’ budgets. Millennials and Gen Z are a profitable niche, but a fickle one. (Ghost emoji)

Considering those risks, BuzzFeed is getting a rich valuation: some 3 times estimated 2021 revenue, the same forward multiple at which the New York Times trades. That newspaper, though, has some 7 million subscribers who pay on a regular basis and made nearly $2 billion in revenue last year. (Worried face emoji x10)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Digital media firm BuzzFeed said on June 24 it will merge with special purpose acquisition company 890 5th Avenue Partners. As part of the transaction, BuzzFeed will acquire Complex Networks, a streetwear and content company, from Hearst and Verizon Communications for $300 million, to be completed simultaneously with the closing of the SPAC merger.

- 890 5th Avenue Partners has $288 million in cash in its trust account. BuzzFeed has secured an additional $150 million from a convertible note led by Redwood Capital Management.

- BuzzFeed’s implied enterprise valuation at the closing of the deal will be $1.5 billion.

