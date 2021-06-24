US labour market healing; businesses boost spending as profits rebound

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged further below 0.75 US cents on Thursday, amid a broadly stronger USD. While investor focus remains affixed to tonight’s non-farm payroll data, a robust ISM manufacturing report helped bolster demand for the USD and drive an uptick across US 10-year treasury yields. Renewed demand for the USD this week has forced the AUD to mark new year-to-date lows, slipping off intraday highs at 0.7505 to touch 0.7461. Having fallen through the post FOMC low, the AUD is now vulnerable to a deeper near-term correction. A break below 0.74 could trigger a run toward supports at 0.7290/0.730 and 0.72 US cents. We still believe the AUD is undervalued at these levels when marked back to historical drivers and would expect the currency to recover as we move through Q3 and into Q4. However, there are significant headwinds now clouding this outlook. Sustained inflationary pressure, ongoing and escalating China trade tensions and the impacts caused by the Delta variant could extend the current bearish outlook and force a correction in medium-term forecasts.