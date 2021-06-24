Cancel
Economy

US labour market healing; businesses boost spending as profits rebound

By Lucia Mutikani
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (June 24): Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, as the labour market steadily recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. The economy appears to be at cruising speed...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Related
BusinessRepublic

US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation and fueling concerns that the rapidly rebounding economy is making goods and services increasingly expensive. Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices in June rose 0.9%...
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Solid U.S. Inflation Data Boosts Fed Tightening Prospects

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as the nation’s consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in thirteen years in June, backing hopes for an early tapering of the asset purchase program by the Federal Reserve. Data from Labor Department showed that...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

JPMorgan profit surges on investment banking boost

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (July 13): JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 155% jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday that trounced estimates as the largest US bank gained from a surge in dealmaking and released more reserves it set aside last year for potential pandemic-related loan defaults. The Wall Street behemoth, whose...
StocksCNN

US stocks rebound

The biggest data release of the day is JOLTS, showing how many open jobs America had in May. And it looks like we're ripe for another record as the worker shortage continues to weigh on US employers. Economists polled by Refinitiv predict 9.4 million positions were waiting to be filled...
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Porvair profit improves, expects aerospace demand to rebound

Porvair PLC - Norfolk, England-based filtration and environmental technology firm - Pretax profit in six months to March 31 up to GBP8.9 million from GBP8.8 million a year before. Revenue slips 5% year on year in first half to GBP69.7 million from GBP73.2 million. Operating expenses down to GBP13.6 million from GBP15.1 million. Ups interim dividend marginally to 1.8 pence from 1.7p.
Industryirei.com

U.S. hotel profit improved to 70% of 2019 level, labor spending flat

Gross operating profit for U.S. hotels reached 70 percent of the comparable 2019 level, according to STR’s May 2021 monthly P&L data release. While demand, revenues and GOP continue to uptick, labor spending remained flat from the previous month at 64 percent. Each of the key profitability metrics, on a...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends downturn ahead of US labour market report

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged further below 0.75 US cents on Thursday, amid a broadly stronger USD. While investor focus remains affixed to tonight’s non-farm payroll data, a robust ISM manufacturing report helped bolster demand for the USD and drive an uptick across US 10-year treasury yields. Renewed demand for the USD this week has forced the AUD to mark new year-to-date lows, slipping off intraday highs at 0.7505 to touch 0.7461. Having fallen through the post FOMC low, the AUD is now vulnerable to a deeper near-term correction. A break below 0.74 could trigger a run toward supports at 0.7290/0.730 and 0.72 US cents. We still believe the AUD is undervalued at these levels when marked back to historical drivers and would expect the currency to recover as we move through Q3 and into Q4. However, there are significant headwinds now clouding this outlook. Sustained inflationary pressure, ongoing and escalating China trade tensions and the impacts caused by the Delta variant could extend the current bearish outlook and force a correction in medium-term forecasts.
Real EstateAntelope Valley Press

US home contract signings see big rebound

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 in...
Computersciodive.com

Spending on servers rebounds as core systems remain on-prem

Following a 7% year-over-year contraction in 2020, server spending will make a comeback in 2021 and grow by 3%, according to a Forrester report released Friday. The firm projects server spend growth will hold steady in 2022. Spending on licensed software for on-premises deployments will also recover from the cutbacks...
RetailAdvanced Television

Report: Global ad market rebounds

Global advertising spend is on course for 12.6 per cent growth this year to reach $665 billion (€561.3bn), an upgrade from 6.7 per cent initially projected, as the global ad market rebounds strongly from the Covid-19 downturn of last year, finds WARC, the international intelligence service. Further growth, of 8.2 per cent, is forecast for 2022, by when the global advertising market will be worth more than $700 billion.
Business1470 WMBD

U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. With used cars and trucks accounting for more than one-third of the surge in...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold inches higher as investors shift focus to US inflation

BENGALURU (July 13): Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the US dollar weakened ahead of the release of US inflation data, increasing the appeal of the metal for holders of other currencies. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,808.70 per ounce by 0356 GMT, while US gold futures were 0.2%...
BusinessNew York Post

Inflation surges as consumer prices leap 5.4 percent, biggest jump since 2008

Inflation continued to surge in June, with consumer prices accelerating at the fastest pace in almost 13 years as the economy emerges from the pandemic, the feds said Tuesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs, jumped 5.4 percent in June from a year earlier.
Businessomahanews.net

US Consumer Prices Advance Sharply

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices advanced sharply in June, up 5.4% over a year ago. It was the biggest annual gain since 2008, as the world's largest economy recovers from the effects of the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. inflation rate advanced nine-tenths of a percent in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US June Consumer Price Index rose faster than expected

Financial markets from stocks to bonds to cryptocurrencies have been fixated on inflation readings as the economy reheats. The U.S. Consumer Price Index jumped by 5.4% in the 12 months through June, exceeding the 4.9% increase expected by economists. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.5% year...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury 10-Year Yield Increases After Biggest Inflation Jump in Years

U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday afternoon in a delayed reaction to the Labor Department's consumer price index report, which showed inflation continued to rise in June, accelerating at its fastest clip in nearly 13 years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 1.413% at...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

US stocks wobble as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery’s...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Inflation in the US rises in June and exceeds all estimates

(Bloomberg) – Prices paid by US consumers registered the largest increase since 2008 in June, exceeding all projections, while showing that higher costs associated with the reopening of the economy continue to fuel inflationary pressures. The consumer price index rose 0.9% in June and rose 5.4% from the same month...

