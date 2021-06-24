Cancel
Stocks

Confluent Shares Jump 25% In IPO, Making Cofounders New Cloud Computing Billionaires

By Alex Konrad
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2011, three LinkedIn employees — Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao — developed a technical tool to help the professional network handle its vast amounts of messages, network requests and profile views. Realizing data streams might be a problem for other companies, not just LinkedIn, the trio open-sourced the software, then set out to build a company around it in 2014 called Confluent.

www.forbes.com
Person
Bill Gurley
