Moving out of my childhood home into my first dorm opened up a whole new world of thrifting for me: the homeware section. For the 10 years since then, thrifting has become my go-to way of decorating in my style without breaking my budget. In a few months my little family will be moving into our first home. Buying secondhand is a great way to create a unique look without spending much. Here are some of the things I'll be thrifting for my new space.