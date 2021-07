Good times on Sea Adventure 80, as anglers are fighting a good grade of fish on mid-size to light line. The group is rounding the corner on limits. The biggest two fish are right at 200 pounds. There are plenty of 40 to 50 pounders too. There is no sign of the stock of fish depleting and the grounds seem to have more and more fish sign every day! More fish moving in on the local and outer banks.