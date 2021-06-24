Cancel
Cullowhee, NC

WCU waives tuition costs for summer students

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is waiving tuition costs for undergraduate summer students. WCU will award approximately $3.7 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to students this summer. WCU is allocating the funds immediately to be utilized toward student success initiatives, including waivers for tuition for all eligible undergraduate students enrolled in any summer session term. The waivers do not include fees.

Cullowhee, NC
Education
