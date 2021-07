Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock looks even more undervalued than it did in April. At the time, I said this cloud software company was worth at least 30% more than its April 14 price of $76.78. That put the value of ORCL stock at about $100 per share. Today, with its Q4 free cash flow (FCF) up 19% year-over-year (YOY), expect to see ORCL stock rise 34.5% to $118 per share.