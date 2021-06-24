HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett reveals he suffered septic shock and heart failure
Joshua Bassett is finally opening up about the emergency surgery he had in early 2021, and it turned out to be more serious than anyone knew. In a recent GQ profile, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed that two days after costar Olivia Rodrigo released her No. 1 hit "Drivers License" and the day he released his own single "Lie Lie Lie," he actually experienced septic shock and heart failure.ew.com