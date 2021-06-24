Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett reveals he suffered septic shock and heart failure

By Sydney Bucksbaum
EW.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Bassett is finally opening up about the emergency surgery he had in early 2021, and it turned out to be more serious than anyone knew. In a recent GQ profile, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed that two days after costar Olivia Rodrigo released her No. 1 hit "Drivers License" and the day he released his own single "Lie Lie Lie," he actually experienced septic shock and heart failure.

ew.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Joe Serafini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Septic Shock#Stress#Hsmtmts#Gq#The High School Musical#Xyz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Joshua Bassett ‘Lets Go’ Of Olivia Rodrigo In New Song

Joshua Bassett is letting go of his onscreen relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new song that will be featured on the next High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode. A video was posted online of him singing the lyrics… “I love you so much that I’ve got to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
TennisComicBook

The Monster Squad Star Andre Gower Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

The Monster Squad star André Gower suffered a "severe heart attack" that left him hospitalized over the weekend. Gower (48) revealed his near-death experience as part of a new campaign set up to help cover his medical bills. Apparently, Gower was playing tennis and began to feel ill, which resulted in him being rushed to urgent care where his heart attack was confirmed. The actor has now had a pacemaker installed in his heart. The Gofundme for Gower makes it truly sound like this was a close call, noting that "He was saved with mere minutes to spare."
Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

21-Year-Old Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot Dead While on Instagram Live

California rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered on Thursday (July 8) while inside of his car, according to multiple sources. The 21-year-old artist, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram live with a fellow social media influencer Kapone when the incident happened. The two were talking when shots were heard on the IG live. Reports reveal that Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy