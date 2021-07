I’m really struggling to adjust to summer after this insane year of teaching. I taught virtually for most of the year and then spent the last few months hybrid. It just really sucked the life out of me as it did so many teachers. And now that I’m off, I don’t know what to do with myself. I still feel stressed and worried. I dream about school every night. I’m completely exhausted from the last year and a half, so you’d think I’d be enjoying the break. It’s always an adjustment from full-time teaching, but it feels so different this time. Can you help me figure out how to actually enjoy this time before I have to jump back in? —Teacher Tired.