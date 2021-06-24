The Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event is stacked with new and classic content

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed that Apex Legends will be throwing a new Thrillseekers event next week. The event itself is going to be a mix of new stuff to do and familiar territory from the past, as it will from July 13th through August 3rd. The biggest addition to the game with this event will be the reveal of a new Arenas map that turns the floor into deadly lava called "Overflow". You'll also be seeing a number of new features and a new rewards track, plus a variety of new skins to collect that will certainly become mainstays for whoever snags them. We have the shorthand notes for you to check out below along with the latest trailer to see what's up. But if you want more detailed info, the devs have written up a new blog post here.