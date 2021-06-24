Cancel
Video Games

The Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event is stacked with new and classic content

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends has evolved significantly since its debut in 2019, but that doesn’t mean the vanilla feel isn’t missed. Other games like World of Warcraft Classic have proven that players love to go back. As such, a return to the original King’s Canyon and World’s Edge is in the cards. Once the Genesis Collection Event kicks off June 29, the original iterations of these maps will return to Apex Legends along with much, much more.

www.pcinvasion.com
#Apex Legends#Skull#The Genesis#The Charge Rifle#Spitfire#Longbow#Repeater
