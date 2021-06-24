Kerbal Space Program receiving last major update for 10th anniversary

You would absolutely be forgiven for doing a double-take – for thinking what you were reading was the result of some hasty Wikipedia trawling – but it’s true: Kerbal Space Program is ten years old. Felipe Falanghe’s creation was released publicly on 24 June 2011 with Version 0.7.3: one small step for a physics-based rocket-building simulator (with a hell of a lot of character); one giant leap in the amount of time millions of people would go on to spend in front of their computers and consoles trying, trying, trying to make a rocket that didn’t explode horribly. All the more impressive when you consider that Squad, the Mexico-based design team behind the game, wasn’t even in the business of video games when Falanghe pitched the idea.