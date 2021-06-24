Kerbal Space Program receiving last major update for 10th anniversary
The greatest memory I have of Kerbal Space Program is watching my friends play it in high school. Our aerospace engineering classes had this game pre-installed on all the computers as a part of its curriculum. And while I wasn’t an engineer, my friends were, and I’d often find myself watching Kerbals hang out in space. So in the middle of the game’s 10th anniversary, it’s nice to hear this game is getting support.www.pcinvasion.com