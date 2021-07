Lenape Valley Foundation hosted its 12th annual Golf Outing on Monday, June 14, at Doylestown Country Club. The event, chaired by LVF board member Robert Rogala, of Doylestown, attracted 115 golfers. Approximately $60,000 was raised to help to fund the expansion of LVF’s children’s services. This includes outfitting the recently-renovated children’s services wing in LVF’s Doylestown office, which allows the opportunity to serve more children in an environment designed specifically for their needs.