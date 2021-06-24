Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congressman Matt Rosendale Explains ‘No’ Vote for ‘Juneteenth’

By Peter Christian
Newstalk KGVO
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Montana’s U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale cast one of the 14 ‘no’ votes this week to establish the ‘Juneteenth National Independence Day’, he came under withering criticism for racism. KGVO spoke to Rosendale this week and asked him to explain his vote to our listeners. “The official title of that...

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Rosendale's 'kooky' Juneteenth opposition

“Kooky.” That’s what a conservative Republican senator from Texas called Representative Matt Rosendale’s opposition to a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Now Rosendale has written a goofy explanation for his vote entitled “Why conservatives think Juneteenth vote is a disaster.”. So where are all these conservatives that share Rosendale’s...
PoliticsIndependent Record

Your Turn: Conservative disagrees with Rosendale

I did not care for Matt Rosendale’s guest view in the paper. As a lifelong conservative I would appreciate it if he would refrain from claiming to speak for conservatives. I trust there are other conservatives like myself who did not support Rosendale precisely because he is not a conservative. He aligns himself with the element in the Republican Party that rather than being conservative is instead alarmingly radical and makes it difficult to bring a needed conservative perspective to our government.
Congress & CourtsBucksLocalNews.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congressman failed in his responsibility by voting against full investigation of U.S. Capitol riot

When we elect a congressperson, we expect him or her to support our local, District One interests. But as a US congressperson, we demand, first and foremost, that he or she stand up for our democratic way of life. This takes precedence over all other considerations, and certainly the congressperson’s self-centered desire for reelection. By failing to vote for a full investigation of the planning, financing, and execution of the January 6th attack on our sacred Capitol building, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick failed in his responsibility to the Constitution. What is afraid of? We constituents demand to get to the bottom of this, ferret out the perpetrators, and punish those who are responsible. Obviously, Rep. Fitzpatrick is too concerned about his own personal political future. No profile in courage here. It’s sad to see.
PoliticsMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Rosendale fighting 'enemy' Democrats

Visiting Polson on Sunday, I loved the parade (fire engines! floats!), the girls’ softball game with its picnicking fans, the beanbag-pitching families at Glacier Brewery’s beer garden. The Fourth of July is for celebrating our country, with our neighbors. But wait! I’m one of those evil Democrats, bent on destroying...
Congress & Courtsmontanarightnow.com

Rep. Rosendale tours Billings Flying Service

BILLINGS - Representative Matt Rosendale visited the Magic City Wednesday, checking out the Billings Flying Service to learn more about their involvement in fighting fires. Al Blain, Co-Owner of Billings Flying Service, showed off their prized CH-47 Chinook Helicopters to Rep. Rosendale, explaining how they prepare the helicopters to fight fires all around the world.
ElectionsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Looking forward to voting against Matt Rosendale

In his recent commentary, Matt Rosendale’s troglodytic musings on why he voted against the Juneteenth holiday came across as nothing more than self-serving drivel. He could have said that he did not vote for it because Montana, unlike Texas, did not figure into the history of this day. OK, I could see that point. But, instead, he uses his opposition to the holiday as a platform to fling out fears of a looming “left” conspiracy to take over America.
Congress & Courtsrangerreview.com

Rosendale’s courage is admirable

I’m writing in response to Matt Rosendale’s ‘Guest Opinion” article in the Ranger Review where he explains his reasons for voting against the “Juneteenth National Independence Day” bill that was unanimously passed in the Senate and only met with 6 nay votes in the House of Representatives which includes Representative Rosendale. Matt is “catching a lot of flak” for his vote but I for one agree that we are opening a “can of worms” with this new federal holiday. We have Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, George Washington’s or Presidents Day, and Independence Day on July 4th. That’s enough or we’ll be celebrating more than we work and Matt’s also right about this new holiday becoming the high holy day of the Left’s calendar. We’ll never hear the end of how evil America is and their story of her being one long racist nightmare, as Representative Rosendale said. I believe conservatives need to push back on the Left’s demonization of America and we need to do this “sooner than later” or we’ll lose this battle the same way we lost the schools and colleges to the progressives. I admire Representative Matt Rosendale’s courage in standing up to the overwhelming “rollover” of our gutless Senate and House Republicans and his articulate defense of his position in his Guest Opinion article.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: All history is important, Mr. Rosendale

I was disappointed to read the June 25 Gazette guest opinion by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale. As an American, I support the teaching of all of our history because I believe it is important to remember those who suffered the brutality of slavery. Black Americans celebrate an Independence Day that only represents the independence of white people. Juneteenth is a holiday that remembers the day when slaves found out that slavery was over. You must look through a different and less biased lens to understand what Juneteenth means.
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds Slams Critical Race Theory

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds, from Florida’s 19th congressional district, recently slammed Critical Race Theory in an opinion article from a very personal perspective. Donalds, who is African-American, has a White wife and biracial children. Donalds, like many other critics of CRT, views the movement as tool of the left used...
PoliticsMontana Standard

Rosendale's dark view

Visiting Polson on Sunday, I loved the parade (fire engines! floats!), the girls’ softball game with its picnicking fans, the beanbag-pitching families at Glacier Brewery’s beer garden. The Fourth of July is for celebrating our country, with our neighbors. But wait! I’m one of those evil Democrats, bent on destroying...
Politicsalextimes.com

Your Views: Why the rush on Juneteenth?

When Rev. Martin Luther King Day was first introduced, there were years of highly visible debate before Congress acted, and a year or so before implementation. Many states had already enacted their own versions. Contrast that with Juneteenth: rushed into law the day after a Congress full of spineless Republican opposition caved on command from its leadership, even though only a few states had laws recognizing this as a holiday and it was not on the general public’s radar.
Utah StateVoice of America

Congressman John Curtis, R, Utah

Host Carol Castiel talks with Republican Congressman John Curtis from the western state of Utah about a range of issues with a focus on the Conservative Climate Caucus he recently founded. Curtis, a Mandarin speaker and member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, tells VOA why he felt the need to create a separate Republican caucus on Climate and how its proposals would differ from the current bipartisan group. Curtis also expresses his views on US re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement, US policy toward China, the bipartisan infrastructure framework, the Iran Nuclear Deal, voting rights, efforts to investigate the January 6 assault on the US Capitol and the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

