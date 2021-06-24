Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alcona County, MI

Alcona County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who violated house arrest

By Sheri Stuart
wbkb11.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALCONA COUNTY, Mich. — The Alcona County Sheriff’s office needs the community’s help finding a man who violated house arrest. Michael Paul Kredell, 43 was on bond for a PPO/Bond Violation when authorities say he cut his tether. Kredell was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an aggravated stalking charge that occurred on June 13. Authorities say he has violated bond five times since October 2020. Deputies searched in the area of F41 and Kings Corner Road in Mikado Township where they found the cut tether. Anyone with information should contact the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office.

www.wbkb11.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alcona County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mikado Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Ppo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy