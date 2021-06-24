Alcona County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who violated house arrest

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich. — The Alcona County Sheriff’s office needs the community’s help finding a man who violated house arrest. Michael Paul Kredell, 43 was on bond for a PPO/Bond Violation when authorities say he cut his tether. Kredell was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an aggravated stalking charge that occurred on June 13. Authorities say he has violated bond five times since October 2020. Deputies searched in the area of F41 and Kings Corner Road in Mikado Township where they found the cut tether. Anyone with information should contact the Alcona County Sheriff’s Office.