Here’s What You Need to Know About the 2022 Toyota 4Runner
The 2022 Toyota 4Runner comes from a rich compact SUV history. Since its inception, Toyota has continuously improved upon the SUV, maximizing its off-road capabilities and developing its powertrain. The 4Runner has always been unique, but it has become more competitive over the years, arguably rivaling leaders like Ford in the off-roading and power space. The Tacoma may not be a favorite among SUV and truck enthusiasts, but the 4Runner has gained respect for its unique design and powerful components.altdriver.com