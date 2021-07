The third season of CW’s Batwoman has found its newest star as Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast in a major role. Givens is set to play Jada Jet, the powerful CEO of Jet Industries. Jada is described as a passionate and hardworking woman who worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top, all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. With a deep past that saw her forced to give up her first-born child, Jada is a good-hearted woman but will stop at nothing to protect her family.