More return-to-office practices: Big banks want workers to bring their vaccination cards

The Bank of England will ask its workers to return to the office for one day per week from September.Most of the Bank’s staff have worked from home since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, with only 5 per cent going into the office, because their roles demanded it.Government recommendations to work from home, if possible, will lift on 19 July along with the rest of England’s coronavirus lockdown rules.But the Bank has found that most of its workers want to be able to continue logging on remotely at least twice a week, having become used to the system’s...