More return-to-office practices: Big banks want workers to bring their vaccination cards

By Wire Services
Dallas News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street’s big investment banks are sending a message to their employees this summer: Get back into the office and bring your vaccination card. New York-based Morgan Stanley said this week that all employees will be required to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to work remotely, which could potentially put their jobs at risk, since the bank’s top executives have said they want everyone back in the office by September.

Jamie Dimon
#Jpmorgan#Covid#The Associated Press#Bloomberg
