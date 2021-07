Mercedes needs to go through the current difficulties of being beaten by Red Bull to be stronger in the future, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Red Bull has won the last five races and six of the opening nine this season, with Max Verstappen winning the last three in a row to open up a 32-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship. Despite Mercedes not having the pace to match Red Bull in Austria, however, Wolff believes the switch from being the dominant team of the last seven years to second quickest is an important learning experience.