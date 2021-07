Codat announced recently that it has raised $40 million from investors. These are the details. Codat — a technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers — announced that it has raised $40 million from investors following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. And it has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, thus broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.