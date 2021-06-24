Cancel
Sniper on roof? Green pool? The wacky ways a home sale can stall

By Leslie Sargent Eskildsen
Riverside Press Enterprise
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve talked before in this space about odd, unexpected and unique things that can happen during an escrow. Believe it or not, there are bizarre and expected scenarios that can stop a house closing in its tracks. Let’s explore a few. Things like snipers on the roof of the bank...

