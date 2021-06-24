There Will Be Season 2 of Netflix Comedy Series THE UPSHAWS

It has been over a year since COVID-19 halted the world and made people isolate from one another, from family and friends, in an attempt to lower the impact of the virus on the population. In that time, some have turned to baking, others have pivoted to engaging with new trends in quarantine, but something that bonds most people is television. The past year has often been isolating, yet the presence of these fictional characters from TV could be found soothing amongst the loneliness of quarantine.