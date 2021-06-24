Cancel
There Will Be Season 2 of Netflix Comedy Series THE UPSHAWS

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has officially renewed their comedy series ‘The Upshaws’ for a 2nd season. The series is co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks, and Stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Sykes. Netflix’s acclaimed comedy series The Upshaws has been renewed for a second season. The new season will feature 16...

