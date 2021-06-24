William “Bill” Myron Evans, 82, of Oyens, Iowa died June 23, 2021 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oyens, Iowa with Father William McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Oyens. Graveside military honors will be conducted by Wasmer American Legion Post 241. Visitation with family present will be from 2-5p.m. on Sunday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.