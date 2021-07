Liverpool, N.Y. — A vehicle rolled over Sunday night on Onondaga Lake Parkway and ended up in the water, according to 911 callers. Other motorists told 911 dispatchers at 8:06 p.m. that a vehicle went into the water between the railroad bridge and ramp to Interstate 81 / Destiny USA. The 911 callers then said the occupant was out of the vehicle, according to unofficial police dispatches. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers later confirmed they were told the driver only had scrapes after the crash.