LaDon Mott, 60, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Reverend Christian Meier from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.