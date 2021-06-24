Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa

(Sioux City, IA) –The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota say they’re taking steps to address the shortage of workers in the region. The governors met in the Sioux City Monday for the 17th Tri-State Governors’ Conference and spoke to more than 200 business leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state wants to be a partner with businesses and wants to help Iowans retrain, reskill, match them up with the opportunities that exist across the state. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she, Reynolds and Nebraska’s governor were criticized for the way they dealt with the pandemic, but Noem says their approach should be a selling point to get potential workers to move into the region.