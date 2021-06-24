Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend in Iowa

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 32-year-old Georgia man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in Iowa. Justin Wright, of Atlanta, entered his plea Thursday in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs. Wright, also known as J Wright, is a multi-platinum songwriter in Atlanta. Bibbs was found shot to death in a Davenport, Iowa, home on May 9. Bibbs mother, Cassandra Bibbs, said her daughter met Wright in Atlanta, where she had moved to start a singing career.

Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

State Troopers From Iowa Helping In Southwest Texas

(Sioux City, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says 29 Iowa State Troopers are in Del Rio, Texas, a city on the U-S-Mexico border. Reynolds sent the troopers after the governor of Texas asked for assistance in providing border security and the Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed it could handle their troopers' absences. The state troopers arrived in Texas a couple of days ago and the governor says they'll be there a total of 16 days. Reynolds says the State of Iowa is covering the costs of the deployment.
Marshalltown, IA
Western Iowa Today

Crisis Teams Available At Marshalltown Schools After Teacher Arrests

(Marshalltown, IA) — Marshalltown Schools Superintendent Theron Schutte says crisis teams will be available at both Miller Middle School and at Marshalltown High School this week after the arrest of two Marshalltown teachers in two weeks on sexual exploitation charges. Schutte says he has never seen something like this before in his education career. Forty-two-year-old Miller Middle School English teacher Adam Edgington was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee last Thursday. Edgington's body was discovered Friday near Nevada with what the Story County Sheriff's Office says appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Marshalltown High School instructor Mark Esquivel was arrested on June 30th on the same felony charge.
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Meets With Counterparts From Nebraska, South Dakota

(Sioux City, IA) –The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota say they're taking steps to address the shortage of workers in the region. The governors met in the Sioux City Monday for the 17th Tri-State Governors' Conference and spoke to more than 200 business leaders. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the state wants to be a partner with businesses and wants to help Iowans retrain, reskill, match them up with the opportunities that exist across the state. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she, Reynolds and Nebraska's governor were criticized for the way they dealt with the pandemic, but Noem says their approach should be a selling point to get potential workers to move into the region.
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead. The Story County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Edgington's death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Woman Exploring Run For Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — A woman who ran for secretary of state in 2018 is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022. Democrat Deidre DeJear was the first black Iowan to be nominated for statewide office by a major party. She lost to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines and says she is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight (Monday) in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Prisons Allow Visitors To Return For First Time In 16 Months

(Des Moines, IA) — Visitors were allowed the state's prisons Saturday for the first time in 16 months. All in-person visits were canceled as a precaution due to COVID-19. Department of Corrections director Beth Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors — and she says they will still have online visitation available and may expand the in-person prison visitation if everything goes well. Skinner also announced during the Board of Corrections meeting that they are no longer requiring staff to wear masks.
Davenport, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 25-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese. Treshonda Pollion was sentenced Friday for voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder in Chairs' death. The plea deal included a mandatory 10-year sentence. Prosecutors say the two women got into a fight in October after Chairs had argued with others over a card game. Investigators said Pollion fired a single shot during the confrontation, hitting Chairs.
Anamosa, IA
Western Iowa Today

Anamosa State Penitentiary: Another Correctional Officer Assaulted By Prisoner

(Anamosa, IA) — The Iowa Department of Corrections reports another officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary has been assaulted by an inmate. The officer was supervising a group of inmates when the attack happened. The victim was examined by prison medical staff, then sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution. That officer is now back on duty, and the inmate wasn't injured. No names have been released. The Department of Corrections is investigating the attack.
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Three people were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol arrested Rogelio Olivera Martinez, 28, of Creston, on July 4th for OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety. Bryce Nathan Jarrett, 48, of Des Moines, was arrested July 4th...
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Man arrested following High Speed Pursuit in Clarinda

(Clarinda) A Norfolk, Nebraska man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Clarinda. On Saturday, July 10, at around 10:55 a.m., Clarinda Police attempted to stop a 1992 Kawasaki Motorcycle driven by 22-Year old John Edward Hyler, who failed to stop at a stop sign at 12th and Washington Streets in Clarinda. Hyler led Police Officers and Page County Deputies through Clarinda's east and southern edge before abandoning the motorcycle in the 100 block of N. 12th Street and fled on foot into a residence.
Mason City, IA
Western Iowa Today

New Billboard Seeks Information in Hisentruit Case

(Mason City, IA) — A group that continues to search for information in the disappearance of Mason City anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has put up a new billboard. The organization Find-Jodi put up the billboard which says "Don't sit in silence, the time to talk is now." The group has put up other billboards seeking out any information on Huisentruit. She was a morning news anchor for KIMT TV when she went missing on June 27th, 1995. Her belongings and a bent key were found in the parking lot outside her apartment building after she failed to show up to her shift.
Fort Madison, IA
Western Iowa Today

In-person Prison Visits Resume

(Fort Madison, IA) — Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner says they will resume in-person visits will resume at the state's prisons Saturday. Online visits have been the only option for some 16 months following the COVID-19 outbreak. Skinner says they are going to start out by allowing just half the normal capacity for visitors and see how that works. Skinner spoke at the Board of Corrections meeting today (Friday) and says they now only have two COVID cases in the system. She also announced that prison staff will no longer have to wear masks.
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

MercyOne Requiring Hospital Staff To Be Vaccinated

(Des Moines, IA) Administrators at MercyOne says employees in seven hospitals in Iowa must get the Covid vaccine by this fall. The company estimates nearly 75 percent of its national workforce has had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Employees and contractors hired to work in MercyOne hospitals in Clinton, Dubuque, Dyersville, Mason City, New Hampton, Primghar and Sioux City must show proof they've been vaccinated by September 21st. Employees will be able to seek a religious exemption or provide documentation they should not be vaccinated for medical reasons.
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gets Millions In Purdue Pharma Settlement

(Des Moines IA) — Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25-million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, which was the target of a lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019. The multi-state lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive claims that OxyContin was safe and suitable for a wide range of pain patients. Iowa's share of the money comes from a total settlement of four-point-three billion dollars and will be used for opioid treatment and prevention programs.

